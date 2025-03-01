Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Railways to start exporting locomotives from Dahod in next 3 yrs: Vaishnaw

Railways to start exporting locomotives from Dahod in next 3 yrs: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw, who was on a day-long visit to Gujarat, went to Dahod to review this yet-to-be fully functional manufacturing unit as well as the production status of the first 9000 horsepower (HP) engine

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said these locomotives will play a vital role in revolutionising the freight movement in the country. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Dahod (Gujarat)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The electric locomotive manufacturing unit at Dahod in Gujarat will start producing a sufficient number of high-speed freight train engines in another three years so that India can export them, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Saturday.

Vaishnaw, who was on a day-long visit to Gujarat, went to Dahod to review this yet-to-be fully functional manufacturing unit as well as the production status of the first 9000 horsepower (HP) engine from here.

He inspected the engine and said it will be ready to serve the Indian Railways in another few months.

The foundation stone of the unit at Dahod was laid in April 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

 

According to the railways, increasing the speed of freight trains is a vital concern for which high horsepower and high-speed locomotives are required to be inducted.

Also Read

Rescue teams at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a portion of the tunnel collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district. The Telangana govt has called in experts from GSI and NGRI to suggest way forward for the rescue of eight persons

T'gana tunnel: South Central Railway joins rescue teams with metal cutters

Railways, train

Railway's 2-day block for CSMT platform extension to affect several trains

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Semiconductor plant created an entire ecosystem in Assam: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Global Investors Summit 2025: Railways signs 170 MW solar PPA with MP

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Railways will achieve 100% electrification in FY26: Ashwini Vaishnaw

"Hence, the Ministry of Railways had decided to manufacture 9000 HP high-speed freight locomotives, at Rolling Stock Workshop, Dahod, in Gujarat," a press note from the Western Railway said.

It added, "Dahod Workshop of Western Railway in Gujarat upgraded to manufacture high horsepower (9000 HP) electric locomotives by selecting technological partner SIEMENS under 'Make in India' and 'Make for World' initiatives of the Government of India through a transparent bidding process."  Vaishnaw said these locomotives will play a vital role in revolutionising the freight movement in the country.

He added that these high horsepower locomotives will help decongest the saturated tracks by improving the average speed and loading capacity of freight trains,  These engines, Railway officials said, will be capable to haul a load of 4500 tonne cargo load at maximum speed of 120 kmph and will be a game changer for movement of cargo trains.

The locomotives, being manufactured at Dahod will be compatible with Digital Tracking System, Kavach, Green Features with three-phase propulsion System etc, the press note said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pollution, India Pollution

High-rise buildings, complexes to mandatorily install anti-smog guns

Manipur,Biren Singh

Kuki-Zo groups from Manipur stage protest in Delhi, demand separate UT

Sambhal, UP Police

Sambhal court rejects bail petitions of 17 accused in Nov 24 violence

K Annamalai, Annamalai

'Spreading imaginary fear': BJP to boycott TN CM Stalin's all-party meeting

Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman, Bar Council of India

Manan Kumar Mishra re-elected as chairman of BCI for 7th consecutive term

Topics : Indian Railways engineering firms Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon