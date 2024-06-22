FIR lodged against 95 over violence in Firozabad inmate death case

Inspector General of Police (Agra zone) Deepak Kumar has been camping in Firozabad since the incident.

Police have lodged an FIR against 45 named and 50 unidentified accused for rioting over the death of a prisoner lodged in the Firozabad jail, an official said on Saturday.

A 25-year-old Dalit man remanded in judicial custody on charges of theft died in a hospital, where he was taken on Friday after his condition deteriorated in the prison.

The family members of Akash, the victim, alleged that he died after being beaten by the police.

His post-mortem was completed on Friday and, while taking the body back, some people attacked the police and vandalised police vehicles, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (Agra zone) Deepak Kumar has been camping in Firozabad since Friday to ensure law and order.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said 45 people have been named and 50 others made accused in the violence and rioting case.

The police personnel, including sub-inspector Devesh Kumar, injured in the mob violence have been medically examined. The situation is being closely monitored with additional forces deployed in the area, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit had said on Friday that Akash was arrested on Wednesday in a motorcycle theft case and sent to judicial custody.

When his condition deteriorated late on Thursday, he was admitted to the district jail hospital. He died during treatment on Friday, Dixit had said.

His last rites were performed on Saturday. A cheque of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was also given to the family as financial aid, the police said.