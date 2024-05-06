Lok Sabha polls: Stagnant wages, respiratory ailments plague Firozabad

The third phase holds significance for the Yadav family as several of its members, including Akshaya Yadav (left), Dimple Yadav, and Aditya Yadav, are in the poll fray. (Photos: X)

Over the past five years, the Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency has been the stage for two significant shifts: The city, once dubbed ‘Suhag Nagri’ for its shimmering bangles, has slowly pivoted towards the production of alcohol bottles, and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has held the reins here, breaching the Samajwadi Party’s stronghold.

At the heart of this glassworks hub, what the passage of time has left untouched are the wages and working conditions of its workers. Pointing towards a plume of dust billowing from a crushing unit, 37-year-old Saroj offers a grim perspective: “We’re all bound for the same fate — death. It’s just that some of us, breathing in these lethal fumes, are on a faster track.”



The cityscape, reminiscent of the archetypal ‘Coketown’, is a tableau of ceaseless toil. Hundreds of workers labour in the oppressive heat of colossal furnaces, where temperatures soar to 1,000 degrees Celsius.



Firozabad, a hub of industry with nearly 8,000 registered units, is preparing for its moment at the polls on May 7. Over half of these units are engaged in making glassware, a sector that, due to its unorganised nature, suffers from a dearth of official data. Media reports suggest that the bangle industry here alone boasts a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore. The entire glass industry’s turnover is estimated to exceed Rs 15,000 crore. Despite the constant hum of activity, workers in this city lament little increase in wages, the scarcity of opportunities, and the government’s apparent indifference.



“There’s a palpable sense of frustration among workers due to the dwindling work opportunities, stagnant wages, soaring inflation, and the government’s seeming lack of interest in devising any special initiatives for the sector,” shares Mohammed Shafeeq, 56, an artisan at Jain Bangles, a prominent manufacturer in the city.



Nafe Alam, 25, who lost his father to a lung infection last year, echoes Shafeeq’s sentiment. He alleges that his wage has remained unchanged since he began working half a decade ago. “The Covid pandemic led to the shutdown of hundreds of units in the area, leaving many unemployed. We’re forced to work for lower wages due to scarce work opportunities. Every day is a struggle for me, and I fear I may meet the same fate as my father,” he confides.



The city seems to be grappling with a high incidence of lung infections and other respiratory ailments. This is evident from the proliferation of small clinics and “jhola-chaap” doctors (quacks) offering treatment throughout the city. “Government hospitals in the city are not equipped to deal with such cases. People often come to us for treatment. Neither we can provide them (glass workers) full treatment, nor can they afford it. At best, we can only offer stop-gap measures,” said a doctor at a private clinic. Bringing these issues to the fore, the SP’s candidate, Akshaya Yadav — who is looking to win back the seat once represented by his cousin and party president Akhilesh Yadav — in his public gatherings has been talking about the hardship faced by glassworkers.



Glassmakers make up a substantial part of the constituency’s population of 3 million, and other major groups include farmers and labourers. The caste mix is also interesting with the Yadavs forming the largest community (nearly 500,000 voters), followed by Dalits (350,000 voters), Muslims (250,000 voters), Rajputs (150,000 voters), and Brahmins (100,000 voters).

On the other hand, Thakur Vishwadeep Singh of the BJP, who entered the fray by replacing the current MP Chandrasen Jadon, has been reminding the voters of his relief work efforts during the Covid pandemic and the subsequent welfare schemes provided by the central government in Narendra Modi’s leadership.

"The SP is a family party and they’ve got nothing to do with the problems of the workers. I am well aware of the hardships faced by our glass industry, and will work to bring the best of the medical facilities to the city. Also, I will solve the issue of the (pricing of) gas and have a special Budget approved from the central government to solve infrastructure issues here,” Singh told a public gathering.



Meanwhile, the most important piece to the Firozabad puzzle, Shivpal Singh Yadav -- uncle of Akshaya who played an important role in his defeat by a mere margin of 28,000 votes last time -- is now back in his nephew's camp and is actively extending his support. “Chachaji’s ghar wapsi is a boost for Akshaya. Last time, internal kalah (infighting) led to the defeat of the Samajwadi Party by a slight margin. The government had done nothing for the glass industry in all these years. The price of gas (PNG) is also skyrocketing making the business highly non-profitable. The government can say that is due to the international conflicts, but giving a special package is completely in their hands,” argues Khalid Naseer, owner of a small manufacturing unit in Narayan Nagar.



