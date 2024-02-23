Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Akash Deep makes sensational India debut in Ranchi

The 27-year-old pacer, who hails from Bihar but came through the ranks playing domestic cricket in Bengal, hit the deck hard and aptly manoeuvred the ball in both ways

Akash Deep vs India debut vs England. Photo: BCCI

Akash Deep vs India debut vs England. Photo: BCCI

Press Trust of India Ranchi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fast bowler Akash Deep bowled a dream opening spell on Test debut as India left England struggling at 112 for 5 at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test here on Friday.
The 27-year-old pacer, who hails from Bihar but came through the ranks playing domestic cricket in Bengal, hit the deck hard and aptly maneuvered the ball in both ways in a sensational bowling display in the first hour's play after Ben Stokes opted to bat.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Akash Deep, however, had to wait for a bit for his three-wicket burst of Ben Duckett (11), Ollie Pope (0) and Zak Crawley (42) in a span of 10 balls.
Akash Deep had figures of 3/24, while Ravichandran Ashwin (1/17) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/28) grabbed the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes respectively as England lost half of their side in 24.1 overs.
Akash Deep was right on the money from the start and even uprooted Crawley's off-stump in his second over of the day, but was guilty of overstepping.
But senior pacer Mohammed Siraj struggled to get his swing going as the English opening duo had it easy against him.
Crawley, in particular, counter-attacked Siraj smashing him for three consecutive boundaries and then pulled him over midwicket for a six.
From being dropped on 4, Crawley cruised to 32 off 32 balls, forcing Rohit Sharma to bring in spin -- Ravindra Jadeja -- from the far end.
But it was Akash Deep who seized the momentum in an eventful 10th over which produced two wickets and witnessed two reviews with one going India's way.
Akash Deep's maiden wicket was Duckett. He tempted the batter to nick the ball that nipped away slightly after pitching.
The credit for Akash Deep's second wicket a ball later should go to Dhruv Jurel as the wicketkeeper convinced Rohit to take a reivew.
Pope stepped out to Akash Deep but was beaten by an incoming delivery that hit him on the knee roll and on review he was given out, LBW.

Also Read

India vs England 4th Test Playing 11: Akash Deep makes his debut in Ranchi

Ranchi Test: Bumrah rested; Rahul ruled out, Patidar to get another chance

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Ranchi pitch report, stats, win and loss records

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: England bank on Root to deliver

India vs England 4th Test: Who will replace Bumrah in India's Playing 11?

WPL 2024: Lanning credits league for improving domestic cricket standards

WPL 2024: Harmanpreet and MI trying not to expect too much from themselves

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Akash Deep could get Test cap in Bumrah's absence

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: England bank on Root to deliver

WPL 2024: MI vs DC Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

In the next ball, Root was also beaten with a ball that nipped back in as India took another review but it was outside the off-stump.
In the next over, Akash Deep returned to finally take the wicket of Crawley in an identical manner by hitting the top of the off-stump as he ended his opening spell with brilliant figures of 7-0-24-3.
Thereafter, there was a moment of semblance for England when Bairstow and Root consolidated in a 50-plus partnership.
Struggling for form, Bairstow hit some elegant boundaries (four) and hit a six before throwing his wicket away.
Bairstow was trapped in front by Ashwin while playing that dangerous sweep shot and India took another exceptional review.
The wicket handed Ashswin a rare feat as he became the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets against England.
Jadeja then took the wicket of England skipper at the stroke of lunch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket Ranchi Test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon