Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi for revealing minor rape victim's identity

Disclosing the identity of a rape victim constitutes an offence under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code and is punishable with imprisonment up to two years and fine

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for revealing the identity of an alleged rape victim after taking note of the submissions by the Congress leader, the city police and social media platform X.
Disclosing the identity of a rape victim constitutes an offence under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code and is punishable with imprisonment up to two years and fine.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Delhi Police told the high court that an FIR was lodged against Gandhi for his social media post revealing the identity of alleged rape victim in 2021 and further investigation is underway.
The counsel for Gandhi also informed a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora that he has taken down the tweet which revealed the identity of a minor Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered.
The counsel for social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) confirmed before the court that Gandhi deleted the tweet himself.
The court was hearing a 2021 petition by social activist Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi for revealing the identity of the victim by publishing a photograph with her parents on X, then called Twitter.
Noting the submissions of the parties, the high court said the prayers in the petition stand satisfied and disposed of the plea.

Also Read

Supreme Court bench to start hearing pleas on marital rape in mid-October

Mahua Moitra calls out UP CM Yogi Adityanath over IIT-BHU rape case

Nothing has changed in a decade: DCW chief 11 years after Nirbhaya case

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

UP people stranded in foreign countries will be brought back: CM Adityanath

Republic Day: 14,000 personnel to guard parade, says Delhi Police

Farmer groups to observe 'Bharat Bandh' on February 16, says Rakesh Tikait

French Prez Macron to arrive in Jaipur, will tour pink city with PM Modi

'File as many cases as you can': Rahul Gandhi dares Assam CM Himanta Sarma

India, France, UAE conduct joint mega air exercise over Arabian Sea

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi rape Minor rape victim Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon