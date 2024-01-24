Sensex (    %)
                        
Farmer groups to observe 'Bharat Bandh' on February 16, says Rakesh Tikait

Besides farmers' groups, traders and transporters have also been asked to support the cause and observe a work strike that day, said Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, and his supporters celebrate at Ghazipur in Delhi on Saturday a day after the central government said it will withdraw three farm laws. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

On the objective for the strike call, Tikait said there are several reasons for it (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said farmers would observe a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 16 over several issues in the country including non-implementation of a law that guarantees MSP for crops.
Besides farmers' groups, traders and transporters have also been asked to support the cause and observe a work strike that day, said Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).
"We have called for a 'Bharat bandh' on February 16. Several farmers' groups are part of it, including the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). Farmers should also not go to their farms on that day and strike work. Earlier also farmers skipped the day of 'Amavasya' from working on the fields. Likewise, February 16 is 'Amavasya' only for farmers. They should not work that day and resort to 'agriculture strike'. This will send a big message in the country," he told reporters in Muzaffarnagar.
"We are also appealing to traders (for support) and people should also not make any purchase that day. We appeal to shopkeepers to keep their shops closed in support of the farmers and labourers," he said.
On the objective for the strike call, Tikait said there are several reasons for it.
"The chief among reasons is the law on MSP Guarantee, unemployment, the Agniveer scheme, pension scheme is also a big issue in the country for the people retiring from service," Tikait said.
He added that this is not going to be a farmers' strike alone as other organisations are also going to participate in it.
He said the transporters' community, which recently protested the new stringent law against drivers of vehicles involved in road accidents, has also been asked to strike work on February 16.

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

