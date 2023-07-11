At least five people were killed in a collision between a car and a school bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad on Tuesday. According to reports, the accident took place on NH-9 near the Crossings Republik Police Station. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.VIDEO | Five people were killed after a SUV collided with a bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. More details are awaited.(Warning: Disturbing visuals)(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/USXK2kej3f— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2023