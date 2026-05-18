Fire breaks out inside train in Bihar's Sasaram, no casualties reported

A fire broke out inside a coach of an empty train at Sasaram railway station in Bihar early Monday morning, an official said.

Smoke began billowing out of a compartment of the Sasaram-Patna passenger train while it was standing on platform number 6 at around 5.30 am, East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Saraswati Chandra said.

#WATCH | Sasaram, Bihar: Fire broke out in a coach of the Sasaram-Patna Passenger train. Firefighters have brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported pic.twitter.com/dUpxSUkG1R — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

"The fire brigade was informed by railway officials, and the flames were extinguished in about half an hour. There have been no casualties. An investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the fire," the CPRO said.