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Home / India News / Fire breaks out inside train in Bihar's Sasaram, no casualties reported

Fire breaks out inside train in Bihar's Sasaram, no casualties reported

Smoke began billowing out of a compartment of the Sasaram-Patna passenger train while it was standing on platform number 6 at around 5.30 am

Train Fire, Tamil Nadu Train Fire

Representative image from file

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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A fire broke out inside a coach of an empty train at Sasaram railway station in Bihar early Monday morning, an official said. 

Smoke began billowing out of a compartment of the Sasaram-Patna passenger train while it was standing on platform number 6 at around 5.30 am, East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Saraswati Chandra said. 

"The fire brigade was informed by railway officials, and the flames were extinguished in about half an hour. There have been no casualties. An investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the fire," the CPRO said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Trains Indian trains Bihar

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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