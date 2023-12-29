Sensex (    %)
                        
Fire destroys factory in Maharashtra's Thane district; no injuries

An official from the Taloja fire station said local firemen and others from neighbouring fire stations rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze

bhopal fire

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Thane
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A fire destroyed a factory in an industrial pocket in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.
No one was injured in the fire that broke out at the packaging unit at Taloja MIDC area around 8.30 pm on Thursday, he said.
An official from the Taloja fire station said local firemen and others from neighbouring fire stations rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze.
While the fire destroyed the factory, its cause is being probed, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : fire safety Fire accident Maharashtra Maharashtra government

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

