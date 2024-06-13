Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Former IAS officer P K Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

''Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr P.K. Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024.'', a Personnel Ministry said

P K Mishra, Principal secretary to PM

P K Mishra, principal secretary to PM

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former IAS officer P K Mishra has been re-appointed as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Personnel Ministry order said.
His appointment will come into effect from June 10, 2024, it said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr P.K. Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier," the order said.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi IAS officers India Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireWeather TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon