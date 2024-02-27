Sensex (    %)
                        
Former SC judge A M Khanwilkar appointed as the Lokpal chairperson

Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey were appointed as non-judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman

Photo: PTI

Justice Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022 | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Former Supreme Court judge A M Khanwilkar was appointed as the Lokpal chairperson on Tuesday, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Justice Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022.
According to a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President also appointed former high court judges Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi as judicial members of the Lokpal.
Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey were appointed as non-judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Lokpal Law Judges

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

