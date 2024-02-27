Sensex (    %)
                        
Kolkata-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi delayed 5 hrs due to hoax message

A woman carrying an infant has been detained by security agencies for questioning in the case, the sources said

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

The message was immediately flashed across and a bomb threat assessment committee comprising various security agencies and airport officials was convened (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Kolkata-bound Spicejet flight was delayed for more than five hours on Tuesday after the Delhi airport received a threat message about explosives being hidden in the passengers' luggage, official sources said.
A woman carrying an infant has been detained by security agencies for questioning in the case, the sources said.
The flight, SG-8263, was scheduled to depart around 5:40 am but it was allowed to leave only after 11:30 am after the security agencies completed an anti-sabotage check and repeat frisking of check-in and cabin baggage of the travellers and crew, they said.
The airport duty manager at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received an email around 5:20 am that "there is a safety issue" on the said flight and that "somebody was taking explosion goods in bags and luggage" onboard, a senior official said.
The message was immediately flashed across and a bomb threat assessment committee comprising various security agencies and airport officials was convened.
The aircraft was sent to be parked at an isolation bay at the airport, the official said and added that after a complete re-check and scanning of luggage, the said message was declared a hoax and the flight was allowed to depart.
A woman passenger along with a infant was later intercepted at the terminal area and the security agencies have detained them for questioning. Someone linked to them is suspected to have sent the email, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

