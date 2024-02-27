Sensex (    %)
                        
Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves irrigation projects worth Rs 10,373 crore

Other decisions taken by the cabinet included sanctioning of Rs 1,100 crore under the Mukhyamanti Urban Area Infrastructure Development Scheme

Representative image

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved irrigation projects worth Rs 10,373 crore which would benefit the districts of Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Sidhi, Seoni and Balaghat, an official said.
The projects which received approval included Takhaji Micro Lift Irrigation Project (Rs 60.3 crore) in Mandsaur district, Mohanpura Major Irrigation Project (Rs 4,666.66 crore) in Rajgarh, Sitapur Hanuman Micro Irrigation Project (Rs 4,167.93 crore) in Sidhi, and Sanjay Sarovar canal extension (Rs 332.54 crore) work in Seoni and Balaghat districts.

A proposal to start air services from various cities in the state on a Public, Private, Partnership (PPP) mode was also approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the official said. To curb emission of greenhouse gases, the government decided to introduce 'Pradhanmantri e-Bus service' in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Sagar cities.

As many as 552 e-buses will be operated on PPP model in these cities, the official said.

Other decisions taken by the cabinet included sanctioning of Rs 1,100 crore under the Mukhyamanti Urban Area Infrastructure Development Scheme.

The scheme was extended for three years to 2025, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

