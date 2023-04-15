Four held in Punjab for harbouring Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Four persons, including an advocate, were arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run after a police crackdown on his outfit last month, police said on Saturday.

The arrested men were identified as advocate Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur, Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar, Omkar Nath of Nakodar town in Jalandhar and Karnail Singh of the local Mohalla Ramgarh.

They were produced before a court here, which sent Omkar Nath to judicial custody and the rest three to a four-day police remand.

Police earlier arrested three men Gurwant Singh of Lakhimpur Kheri and brothers Hardeep Singh and Kuldip Singh of village Rajpur Bhaian in Hoshiarpur district for allegedly harbouring the pro-Khalistan preacher.

Punjab Police launched a major crackdown on Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18. The Khalistan sympathiser escaped the police's net in Jalandhar district, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.