close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Four held in Punjab for harbouring Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Four persons, including an advocate, were arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run after a police crackdown on his outfit last month, police said

Press Trust of India Hoshiarpur (Punjab)
(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Four persons, including an advocate, were arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run after a police crackdown on his outfit last month, police said on Saturday.

The arrested men were identified as advocate Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur, Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar, Omkar Nath of Nakodar town in Jalandhar and Karnail Singh of the local Mohalla Ramgarh.

They were produced before a court here, which sent Omkar Nath to judicial custody and the rest three to a four-day police remand.

Police earlier arrested three men Gurwant Singh of Lakhimpur Kheri and brothers Hardeep Singh and Kuldip Singh of village Rajpur Bhaian in Hoshiarpur district for allegedly harbouring the pro-Khalistan preacher.

Punjab Police launched a major crackdown on Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18. The Khalistan sympathiser escaped the police's net in Jalandhar district, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.

Also Read

Amritpal's aide booked in Arms Act in Kishtwar; J&K police to question him

Fugitive Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financer' arrested: Report

Security increased in Bhatinda amid Amritpal's rumoured meeting on Baisakhi

'Don't spread rumours': Punjab Police denies news of Amritpal's surrender

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal's close aide Papalpreet Singh arrested

K'taka polls: Siddaramaiah denied ticket from Kolar, local leader fielded

Rajasthan govt committed to development not 'danga', says Gehlot's office

Democracy suffering, every tenet of Constitution compromised: Delhi CM

Bommai has assets worth Rs 49.70 cr in his name, reveals election affidavit

UP: 8 children, 2 women among 11 killed as tractor-trolley falls into river

Topics : Punjab Police | Punjab | Arrest | Khalistan issue

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon