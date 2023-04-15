Bommai has assets worth Rs 49.70 cr in his name, reveals election affidavit

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assets of Rs 49.70 crore, reveals his election affidavit filed before the returning officer on Saturday to contest for the May 10 Assembly elections from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district.

The investment details show that he has movable properties of Rs 5.98 crore, while he got Rs 1.57 crore as wealth got from the Hindu Undivided Family.

His wife Channamma has invested Rs 1.14 crore and daughter Aditi Rs 1.12 crore.

Since his son Bharat Bommai is not dependent on his father, his investment details have not been mentioned. However, Basavaraj Bommai has given Rs 14.74 lakh to his son Bharat.

The Chief Minister has immovable properties of Rs 42.15 crore which includes Rs 19.2 crore from the Hindu Undivided Family. Bommai has a liability of Rs 5.79 crore.

The affidavit shows that Bommai purchased nearly three acres of land in Tarihala village in Hubballi Taluk of Dharwad when he was a chief minister on March 26, 2022.

In all, Bommai and his dependents have assets worth Rs 52.12 crore.