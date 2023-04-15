Bommai has assets worth Rs 49.70 cr in his name, reveals election affidavit

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assets of Rs 49.70 crore, reveals his election affidavit filed before the returning officer on Saturday to contest for the May 10 Assembly elections from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district.
The investment details show that he has movable properties of Rs 5.98 crore, while he got Rs 1.57 crore as wealth got from the Hindu Undivided Family.
His wife Channamma has invested Rs 1.14 crore and daughter Aditi Rs 1.12 crore.
Since his son Bharat Bommai is not dependent on his father, his investment details have not been mentioned. However, Basavaraj Bommai has given Rs 14.74 lakh to his son Bharat.
The Chief Minister has immovable properties of Rs 42.15 crore which includes Rs 19.2 crore from the Hindu Undivided Family. Bommai has a liability of Rs 5.79 crore.
The affidavit shows that Bommai purchased nearly three acres of land in Tarihala village in Hubballi Taluk of Dharwad when he was a chief minister on March 26, 2022.
Also Read
Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes
Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai files his nomination from Shiggaon
Aero India 2023: Karnataka to add to strength of defence, says Bommai
Union Budget to be pro-people, will boost economic growth: Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka CM Bommai orders probe into voter data theft scam since 2013
UP: 8 children, 2 women among 11 killed as tractor-trolley falls into river
Congress in-fight in Rajasthan a fight for chair, says Vasundhara Raje
MP Assembly polls: Will give preference to women on 100-120 seats, says AAP
Govt giving level-playing field to youth to build stronger India: Rajnath
6 dead after consuming spurious liquor, CM Nitish calls it sad incident
In all, Bommai and his dependents have assets worth Rs 52.12 crore.