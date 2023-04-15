UP: 8 children, 2 women among 11 killed as tractor-trolley falls into river

Eight children and two women were among 11 people killed when the tractor trolley they were travelling in fell from the bridge here on Saturday, police said.

The people were on their way to fetch water from Garra river for 'Bhagwat katha', they said.

Of the 11 people, eight were children and two were women, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

As many as 24 people have been injured in the incident. Twenty-one of the 24 people, including seven with serious injuries, are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College hospital, said Shailendra Kumar, Chief Medical Superintendent.

Three others are admitted to Tilhar Primary Health Centre, officials said.

An official spokesperson in Lucknow said instructions have been issued to immediately extend financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured.

Also Read Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark Uttar Pradesh Police arrests 11 for using unfair means in PET 2022 UP govt likely to table supplementary Budget in today's Assembly session Death toll rises to 14, 60 injured in bus accident in MP's Sidhi district Uttar Pradesh legislature's budget session to commence from February 20 Congress in-fight in Rajasthan a fight for chair, says Vasundhara Raje MP Assembly polls: Will give preference to women on 100-120 seats, says AAP Govt giving level-playing field to youth to build stronger India: Rajnath 6 dead after consuming spurious liquor, CM Nitish calls it sad incident Amritpal's top aide Joga Singh arrested from Sirhind: Punjab Police

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials of the district administration, SDRF and NDRF rushed to the spot for relief work, the spokesperson said.

The accident took place when people on the tractor-trolley were going to fetch water and the vehicle fell from the bridge in the river bank near Birsinghpur village on the Tilhar-Nigohi road, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI.

People from Ajmatpur village were going to fetch water for 'Bhagwat katha' when the accident took place, the official said.

Top officials, including Superintendent of Police S Anand, rushed to the spot to oversee operations. The bodies are being sent for post mortem examination, they said.

CM Adityanath has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives due in the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The chief minister has directed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and ensure proper treatment, the spokesperson added.