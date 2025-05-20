Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Four killed, 17 injured in truck-bus collision in Telangana's Vikarabad

The mishap occurred around 1:45 am on Monday when the bus, carrying passengers returning from a wedding reception in Shahbad, rammed into the truck

Injured were shifted to various hospitals for treatment | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

At least four people lost their lives and around 17 others were injured in a collision between a cement-loaded truck and a bus under the Parigi police station limits in Vikarabad district of Telangana.

The mishap occurred around 1:45 am on Monday when the bus, carrying passengers returning from a wedding reception in Shahbad, rammed into the truck.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem examination (PME), and the injured were shifted to various hospitals for treatment.

According to Vikarabad Superintendent of Police, K. Narayana Reddy, said ,"This accident took place early this morning around 1:45 am between a cement-loaded truck and a bus. The bus was carrying people who were returning from a reception to Shahbad. Four people died, and around 17 others were injured. They were immediately shifted to various hospitals in Hyderabad, and the deceased bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination (PME).

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Telangana road accident Road Accidents

First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
