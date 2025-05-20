Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Former Atomic Energy Commission chairman MR Srinivasan dies at 95

Former Atomic Energy Commission chairman MR Srinivasan dies at 95

Dr MR Srinivasan, pioneer of India's nuclear power programme and key figure behind Apsara and Madras atomic projects, passed away in Udhagamandalam at 95

MR Srinivasan

MR Srinivasan (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

MR Srinivasan, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and a key architect of India’s nuclear power programme, passed away in Tamil Nadu's Ooty on Tuesday. He was 95.
 
Srinivasan began his career with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in September 1955 and played a pivotal role in the development of Apsara, India’s first nuclear research reactor, which achieved criticality in August 1956 under the leadership of Homi J Bhabha.
 
In 1959, Srinivasan was appointed Principal Project Engineer for India’s inaugural atomic power station. He later served as Chief Project Engineer for the Madras Atomic Power Station from 1967, further advancing the country's nuclear capabilities.
 
 
Throughout his career, he held several prominent positions. He became Director of the Power Projects Engineering Division at DAE in 1974 and, a decade later, was appointed chairman of the Nuclear Power Board. In these capacities, he led the development and management of India's nuclear power infrastructure.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

