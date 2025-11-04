Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Four UKNA militants killed in encounter in Manipur's Churachandpur

Four UKNA militants killed in encounter in Manipur's Churachandpur

UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations pact signed between the Centre, the state government and the Kuki and Zomi militant groups

Army, Soilder, Kathua

During the operation, a fierce gunfight broke out between army personnel and the militants (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal/ Churachandpur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least four militants, belonging to a banned outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Based on inputs about the presence of armed cadres belonging to the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an operation was launched around 5.30 am at Khanpi village under Henglep sub-division in the district, a senior officer said.

UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations pact signed between the Centre, the state government and the Kuki and Zomi militant groups.

During the operation, a fierce gunfight broke out between army personnel and the militants, the officer said.

 

"At least four militants were killed during the exchange of fire while several others managed to flee the spot," the officer said, adding that the identities of the deceased are yet to be established.

Also Read

Security, Manipur Security

Peaceful dialogue only solution to ethnic conflict: Manipur police chief

Security, Manipur Security

Security forces recover rifles, ammunition during search ops in Manipur

Manipur Security, Security

Postal services resume in Manipur's Churachandpur after over two years

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025

Two militants arrested for ambush on Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur

A security personnel stands guard during a bandh in Kashmir

AFSPA extended for six months in parts of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal

A defence statement also said that in the early hours of Nov 4, terrorists resorted to unprovoked firing on the Army column during an intelligence-based operation at Khanpi village, approximately 80 km west of Churachandpur.

In the ensuing firefight between security forces and armed cadres of UKNA, a non-SOO insurgent group, "four cadres of the terrorist group were neutralised", it said.

The operation is still in progress, and a search in the adjoining areas is underway, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cough syrup

Cough syrup tragedy: SIT arrests wife of accused Dr Praveen Soni

Tejashwi Yadav

LIVE news: If INDIA bloc wins Bihar, farmers to get Rs 300-400 bonus over MSP, says Tejashwi Yadav

Akasa Air

Man tries to open emergency exit on flight at Varanasi airport; arrested

Inequality, economic inequality

India's richest 1% have grown their wealth by 62% since 2000: G20 study

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

SIR exercise to begin in Bengal, UP today amid charged political climate

Topics : Manipur Manipur govt Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon