Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cough syrup tragedy: SIT arrests wife of accused Dr Praveen Soni

Cough syrup tragedy: SIT arrests wife of accused Dr Praveen Soni

Following the child deaths, the Tamil Nadu government revoked the licence of the cough syrup manufacturing company, Sresan Pharma

cough syrup

Chhindwara-based Dr Soni, who allegedly prescribed the contaminated cough syrup 'Coldrif' to most of the ailing kids, was arrested last month

Press Trust of India Chhindwara (MP)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The SIT investigating the cough syrup tragedy that claimed the lives of 24 children in Madhya Pradesh has arrested the wife of accused Dr Praveen Soni, an official said on Tuesday.

Chhindwara-based Dr Soni, who allegedly prescribed the contaminated cough syrup 'Coldrif' to most of the ailing kids, was arrested last month for alleged negligence in connection with the child deaths due to kidney failure.

His wife Jyoti Soni, another accused in the case, was arrested from her residence in Parasia town of Chhindwara district on Monday night, Sub Divisional Office of Police and Special Investigation Team (SIT) in-charge Jitendra Jaat said.

 

She is the proprietor of a medical shop from where the cough syrup was sold to several victims, the official said.

So far, seven persons have been arrested in connection with the cough syrup tragedy, he added.

Also Read

cough syrup

CDSCO flags cough syrup as spurious, 112 drugs fail quality tests

Cough syrup

Cough syrup deaths: CDSCO launches digital tracker for high-risk solvents

World Health Organisation, WHO

India still has a long way to go in curbing toxic cough syrup, says WHO

cough syrup

Centre refuses deadline extension for pharma firms after Coldrif deaths

pharma, drugs, medicine

After cough syrup tragedy, MP hospital under lens over worms in medicine

Following the child deaths, the Tamil Nadu government revoked the licence of the cough syrup manufacturing company, Sresan Pharma.

Those arrested include Sresan Pharma's owner G Ranganathan, medical representative Satish Verma, chemist K Maheshwari, wholesaler Rajesh Soni and medical store pharmacist Sourabh Jain.

As many as 24 children from MP, mostly under the age of 5, died due to suspected kidney failure after they were administered Coldrif cough syrup.

At least three children died after consuming the cough syrup in neighbouring Rajasthan.

The tragedy prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to issue an alert against three "substandard" oral cough syrups identified in India -- Coldrif, Respifresh TR and ReLife.

On October 2, the Tamil Nadu director of drugs control found that Coldrif samples were not of standard quality.

Three days later, Madhya Pradesh also reported that one sample of Coldrif had 48.6 per cent of diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical, far exceeding the 0.1 per cent permissible limit as an impurity.

The MP police subsequently arrested Dr Praveen Soni, a medical practitioner, for alleged negligence. Following the deaths, the syrup was banned in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, and Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had said the guilty in the case shall not be spared.

The state government also suspended the drug controller and assistant drug controller for negligence in testing random samples of the medicine, and formed the SIT to probe the matter.

The Tamil Nadu government sealed Sresan Pharma's manufacturing unit after the children's deaths came to light.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tejashwi Yadav

LIVE news: If INDIA bloc wins Bihar, farmers to get Rs 300-400 bonus over MSP, says Tejashwi Yadav

Akasa Air

Man tries to open emergency exit on flight at Varanasi airport; arrested

Inequality, economic inequality

India's richest 1% have grown their wealth by 62% since 2000: G20 study

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

SIR exercise to begin in Bengal, UP today amid charged political climate

Air India

Air India's Bengaluru-bound flight diverted to Bhopal after technical snag

Topics : Cough syrup Tamil Nadu pharmaceutical firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon