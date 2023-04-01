close

Freebies worth Rs 9.59 cr seized since MCC came into effect in Karnataka

Freebies worth Rs 9.59 crore has been seized since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in Karnataka since March 29, officials said on Saturday

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Freebies worth Rs 9.59 crore has been seized since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in Karnataka since March 29, officials said on Saturday.

The Assembly elections are to be held in Karnataka on May 10.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), cumulatively the flying squads, Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and police authorities have seized cash worth Rs 7.87crore, 1,156.11 litres of liquor worth Rs 5.80 lakh and 39.25 kg drugs worth Rs 21.77 lakh and freebies worth Rs 9.59 crore and booked 172 FIR's till date.

It further said that the Income Tax department has seized cash worth Rs 3.90 crore, Excise department has seized 1,93,051 litres of liquor worth Rs 11.66 crore, 12 kg drugs worth Rs 1.82 lakh and booked 264 heinous cases, 195 cases for breach of licence conditions, 14 NDPS and 737cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise act 1965.

The statement said 150 vehicles have been seized so far.

"All teams together, the worth of total seizure, which include cash, material, liquor, drug, etc totals to Rs 39.38 crore," the statement said.

Topics : Karnataka

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

