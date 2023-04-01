close

Rana Kapoor gets bail in loan diversion; to stay in jail on multiple cases

A special PMLA court here on Saturday granted bail to Yes Bank co-promoter Rana Kapoor in a money laundering case linked to the alleged diversion of bank loan fund worth Rs 200 crore

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Rana Kapoor

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
A special PMLA court here on Saturday granted bail to Yes Bank co-promoter Rana Kapoor in a money laundering case linked to the alleged diversion of bank loan fund worth Rs 200 crore.

Kapoor, however, won't walk out of prison as he is accused in multiple cases, including alleged fraud at Yes Bank.

He was granted bail by special PMLA judge M G Deshpande. A detailed order is not available yet.

Kapoor, 63, has been lodged in a Mumbai jail since March 2020 after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged financial irregularities and purported kickbacks paid to him and his family members in return for certain dubious loans provided by Yes Bank to some high-profile borrowers.

The case, in which he was granted bail on Saturday pertains to Rs 200 crore loan granted to Mackstar Marketing Pvt Ltd by Yes Bank.

Kapoor's role in the sanction of this loan is under the scanner.

Mackstar is a joint venture promoted by Ocean Deity Investments Holdings Ltd. (ODIL), a registered company under Mauritius law, and a private company owned by Rakesh Wadhwan and Sarang Wadhwan, promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd. (HDIL).

The ED had claimed that through Mackstar, Wadhawans had obtained six loans worth Rs 200 crore, which were used to clear other liabilities and credit facilities obtained from Yes Bank.

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

