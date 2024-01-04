Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

All 3 branches of govt unanimously removed Article 370: V-P Dhankhar

With this, Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream has been completely fulfilled, he said

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All three branches of the government unanimously abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, thereby fulfilling the dream of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday.
 
The vice president was addressing a function after inaugurating a biotech startup expo in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at developing the district along the International Border with Pakistan as a hub for budding entrepreneurs.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Congratulations to the executive led by the prime minister, the legislature -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- and the judiciary. All three unanimously removed Article 370 from our Constitution," Dhankhar said.
 
With this, Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream has been completely fulfilled, he said.
 
Mookerjee had left an indelible mark on this land, he said.
 
"The land with grave imprints of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the land facing danger, has seen that danger being removed in this era. No one thought that Article 370 would be stamped out. This article, called temporary in the Constitution, became an eyesore for us," Dhankhar said.
 
Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh attended the function.
 
Twenty-five startups, including 11 from Jammu and Kashmir, took part in the expo, titled "Emerging Startup Trends in North India". 

Also Read

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

SC recommends setting up commission to probe human rights violations in J&K

Article 370: What is it, why was it abrogated and who's challenging it now?

LIVE: New COP28 draft text does not mention phase out of fossil fuels

DoT asks telecom operators to block malicious overseas calls about bourses

Getting calls from international numbers? Here's what Centre advises

Improvement in Delhi's PM2.5 levels since 2015-17 halted in 2023: CSE

Court to rule Friday on making ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque public

New criminal laws, terror in JK to be discussed at DGPs meet; PM to attend

Topics : Article 370 Vice President Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon