G20 delegates visit priority section of Delhi-GZB-Meerut RAPIDX corridor

The delegates of 'G20 Troika Youth for Disaster Risk Reduction and Disaster Resilient Infrastructure' on Tuesday visited the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RAPIDX corridor, officials said.

During the visit, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials shared detailed information about India's first regional rail project, amenities for commuters at the stations, features of the trains and the various initiatives undertaken for the sustainability of this large-scale complex transit infrastructure project, they said.

The young delegates belonging to diverse fields appreciated RAPIDX -- the new-age mobility solution -- and NCRTC's focus on commuter-centricity and universally accessibility and the several technological solutions being adopted for the first time for this project, the officials added.