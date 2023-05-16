close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

G20: Mayor Oberoi asks officials to take precautions to combat dengue

With G20 Summit being held in September in national capital when the dengue scare is generally high, Mayor Oberoi asked officials to take extra precautions and ensure the safety of foreign delegates

Press Trust of India New Delhi
G20, G-20

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the G20 Summit being held in September in the national capital when the dengue scare is generally high, Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday asked officials to take extra precautions and ensure the safety of foreign delegates.

During a meeting here, she instructed officials to prepare for the menace of vector-borne diseases, saying hundreds of foreign nationals will be visiting the country which is a a matter of pride.

The meeting was attended by malaria inspectors, assistant malaria inspectors and public health department employees, officials said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) health officials also gave a presentation about their preparedness during the meeting, they said.

"The mayor took stock of the situation and asked officials to be prepared. Moreover, the emphasis was given on the G20 Summit, which will be organised in September. Dengue cases are generally on the rise in Delhi during September. It is a matter of the nation's pride as hundreds of foreign nationals will be visiting the country," an official said.

"Action will be taken on a war-footing in coordination with various Delhi government departments to control vector-borne diseases," he said.

Also Read

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

G20 foreign ministers' meeting to kick off in Delhi today; all details here

Multi-pronged approach needed to destroy drug mafia: UP CM Adityanath

Natural disasters: 2.5 million displaced in India in 2022, shows data

Himachal Pradesh to host rural olympics to encourage sportspersons

SC dismisses review petitions against verdict upholding EWS quota

JD(U) threatens legal action against Bihar BJP president for liquor remark

Oberoi last week had said the MCD will start a Dengue-Malaria-Chikungunya (DMC) campaign in all MCD zones to prevent spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

The city had reported 4,469 dengue cases in 2022, and according to the official tally, nine people died due to this vector-borne disease last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 Delhi

First Published: May 16 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Zomato inks partnership with ICICI Bank to launch its own UPI offering

Zomato
3 min read
Premium

Natural disasters: 2.5 million displaced in India in 2022, shows data

Mobile phones transform crisis response in emerging nations
2 min read

Existing rules enough to address digital competition concerns: IAMAI

Digital skilling
3 min read

LIC's new business premium drops 50% to Rs 5,810.1 crore in April

Life insurance corporation, LIC
2 min read
Premium

The Ficci-Frames diary

TRAI
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

Delhi Metro
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon