G20: No restrictions on air travel of governors, CMs in Delhi, says MHA

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
The Union home ministry on Saturday said no restrictions have been imposed on travel of governors and chief ministers to Delhi or its nearby areas in their state aircraft during the ongoing G20 Summit but those travelling in private chartered flights require prior approval.
The home ministry's statement came after Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot respectively alleged that their travel plans were disrupted due to the "restrictions" imposed on air travel in and around Delhi.
"In a news report, Chief Minister (of) Chhattisgarh has expressed his inability to participate in G20 Dinner at Leaders' Summit at Delhi on 9 Sept 2023 due to air restrictions in and around Delhi.
"The MHA has clarified to the state that while a high-tech security air cover has been deployed for G20 Leaders' Summit at Delhi on 8-11 September 2023, movement of governors and state chief ministers on their state aircraft are allowed," a home ministry spokesperson said.
Reacting to Gehlot's claim that his helicopter did not get approval to travel to Sikar, near Delhi, the spokesperson said, "Four requests were received from the CM (of) Rajasthan for flight permissions, including for Sikar, and all were approved by the MHA."

"No request from CM (of) Rajasthan has been denied. While all scheduled flights of commercial aircraft and movement of governors and state chief ministers on their state aircraft are allowed, private chartered flights require specific MHA approval," the spokesperson said.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said he would not be attending the President's G20 dinner, citing "restrictions" on non-scheduled flights to and from Delhi due to the summit.

In a post on X in Hindi on Friday, Gehlot said he had to visit Sangliya Peeth, Sikar, for the death anniversary of Baba Shri Khinwadas Ji Maharaj. However, he would not be able to go there as the Union home ministry did not give him permission to travel by helicopter from Udaipur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

