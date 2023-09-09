G20: PM Modi launches Global Biofuel Alliance for ethanol infused fuel

India on Saturday announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance and urged G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent.
Speaking at the G20 Summit session on 'One Earth', Prime Minister Narendra Modi also proposed to launch the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation' and urged leaders to start working on 'Green Credit Initiative'.
"Today, the need of the hour is that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20 per cent," he said.
"Or alternatively, we could work on developing another blending mix for the greater global good, one that ensures a stable energy supply while also contributing to climate security," Modi said at the session attended by US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others.
Also Read
World Biofuel Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Future of Biofuel
Salman Khan new 'bald' look leaving fans shocked, speculation of new film
Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit
A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests
Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit
Transform global trust deficit into global confidence: Modi to G20 leaders
G20 officially adopts New Delhi Leadership Declaration, says PM Modi
Govt hiding poor people and animals from G20 dignitaries: Rahul Gandhi
India-Bhutan first international train service turning into reality
Updated Covid-19 shots are coming soon, to be part of trio of vaccines
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)