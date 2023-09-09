Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

G20: PM Modi launches Global Biofuel Alliance for ethanol infused fuel

Speaking at the G20 Summit session on 'One Earth', Prime Minister Narendra Modi also proposed to launch the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation'

PM Modi at G20 Summit

PM Modi at G20 Summit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India on Saturday announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance and urged G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent.
Speaking at the G20 Summit session on 'One Earth', Prime Minister Narendra Modi also proposed to launch the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation' and urged leaders to start working on 'Green Credit Initiative'.
"Today, the need of the hour is that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20 per cent," he said.
"Or alternatively, we could work on developing another blending mix for the greater global good, one that ensures a stable energy supply while also contributing to climate security," Modi said at the session attended by US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others.

Also Read

World Biofuel Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Future of Biofuel

Salman Khan new 'bald' look leaving fans shocked, speculation of new film

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

Transform global trust deficit into global confidence: Modi to G20 leaders

G20 officially adopts New Delhi Leadership Declaration, says PM Modi

Govt hiding poor people and animals from G20 dignitaries: Rahul Gandhi

India-Bhutan first international train service turning into reality

Updated Covid-19 shots are coming soon, to be part of trio of vaccines

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit Fuel ethanol

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon