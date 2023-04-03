close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

I-T dept seized assets worth over Rs 4,800 crore in last 4 fiscals: Govt

Assets worth more than Rs 4,800 crore were seized during searches conducted by the Income Tax department against 2,841 groups in the last four financial years, the government informed Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assets worth more than Rs 4,800 crore were seized during searches conducted by the Income Tax department against 2,841 groups in the last four financial years, the government informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said these searches are undertaken to find "suspected or identified large-scale tax evasion".

He shared the figures in this regard as part of a written reply furnished in the Lok Sabha.

The data pertains to financial years 2019-20, 2020-22, 2021-22 and 2022-23 (provisional figures till January 2023) and Chaudhary said a total of 2,841 groups were searched by the I-T department leading to seizure of assets worth Rs 4,863.12 crore.

The highest seizure of assets took place during the last fiscal of 2022-23 (data till January 2023) at Rs 1,533.23 crore with searches being conducted against a total of 602 groups, the data stated.

Properties worth Rs 1,159.59 crore were seized after searches against 686 groups in 2021-22, assets worth Rs 880.83 crore were seized after action against 569 groups in 2020-21 and assets worth Rs 1,289.47 crore were seized during searches against 984 groups in 2019-20.

Also Read

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Income Tax dept reduces time for taxmen to decide on refund adjustment

Wealthy Indians reporting lower income, paying less tax: DSE study

Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely

'Rojgar Mela' to be organised in Delhi for labourers: Minister Raaj Anand

Covid-19: Masks mandatory in Haryana for health workers, says Anil Vij

Modi praising CBI as it is dancing to his tune, targeting his rivals: AAP

Maharashtra logs 248 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 3,532

Nearly 28 most wanted gangsters hiding in 14 countries, says report

Topics : Income Tax department | Lok Sabha | Assets

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon