'Rojgar Mela' to be organised in Delhi for labourers: Minister Raaj Anand

He also instructed the officials to streamline the pension claim process for the labourers and to regularise the labour laws for the safety, health and working conditions of the workers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Monday said Rozgar Mela will be organised across the national capital to create large-scale job opportunities for labourers.

He chaired a high-level meeting with the officials of the Labour Department at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting was focused on reviewing the smooth implementation of labour welfare schemes run by the Delhi Government.

The minister has directed that pending scholarships for the children of labourers who have applied through the Directorate of Education (DoE) will be released soon after the completion of the verification process of the applicants.

He also instructed the officials to streamline the pension claim process for the labourers and to regularise the labour laws for the safety, health and working conditions of the workers.

To generate more jobs in the national capital, Anand instructed the officials to organise Rozgar Mela' in each of the 70 constituencies of Delhi to create job opportunities for the labourers.

The Rozgar Mela will connect the workers with relevant government schemes being run by the Labour department so that benefits of the schemes reach them in a time-bound manner, he added.

Topics : Labour Ministry | Delhi | labour Law

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

