JUST IN
Nostalgia, gravitas and credibility: How brand Bachchan stands tall at 80
At least 30 people from Solapur lose money on crypto cloud mining app
CCTV cams, panic buttons: Features of newly inducted cluster buses in Delhi
Experts debate fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's suicide risk in UK court
Goa to face loss of Rs 500 cr if visa restriction to UK not relaxed: GFP
Indian jute making its way - from US markets to Italy wine producers
UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 yrs back
United Nations will become 'irrelevant' without reforms: Jaishankar
Mumbai logs 129 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 881
India's first Covid cure Vincov-19 completes second phase clinical trial
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
At least 30 people from Solapur lose money on crypto cloud mining app
Business Standard

Nostalgia, gravitas and credibility: How brand Bachchan stands tall at 80

Bachchan, who turned 80 on Tuesday and whose career spans over five decades, was most recently seen in family drama 'Goodbye'

Topics
Amitabh Bachchan | Bollywood | Amitabh Bachchan wealth

Akshara Srivastava  |  New Delhi 

Amitabh Bachchan
Actor Amitabh Bachchan receives greetings from fans on his birthday at his residence Jalsa, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

If Vijay rings a bell as an era-defining persona, so do a bland professorial Sukumar Sinha and an avuncular quiz master hogging TRPs on weeknights.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amitabh Bachchan

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 23:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU