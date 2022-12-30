Lunch with BS: 'G20 is about thinking and acting big', says Amitabh Kant

Going against the house rule of us hosting the guest at a restaurant, Amitabh Kant settles for a club where he feels at home. So, Delhi Golf Club it is, with its surrounding greens and the magnificent view of the city from the terrace of its first-floor pub, which is called simply The Pub. It’s a glorious December afternoon and we instantly know that we must sit outside to enjoy the sun and the sights, besides the food and, of course, the conversation with one of the country’s most well-known bureaucrats today.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 16:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU