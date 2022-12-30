JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Lunch with BS: 'G20 is about thinking and acting big', says Amitabh Kant

From tourism to development to projecting India's soft power to the world, Kant tells Ruchika Chitravanshi and Nivedita Mookerji that G20 is about thinking and acting big

Topics
Lunch with BS | Amitabh Kant | G20

Ruchika Chitravanshi & Nivedita Mookerji 

NITI, niti, niti aayog, Amitabh Kant
Amitabh Kant

Going against the house rule of us hosting the guest at a restaurant, Amitabh Kant settles for a club where he feels at home. So, Delhi Golf Club it is, with its surrounding greens and the magnificent view of the city from the terrace of its first-floor pub, which is called simply The Pub. It’s a glorious December afternoon and we instantly know that we must sit outside to enjoy the sun and the sights, besides the food and, of course, the conversation with one of the country’s most well-known bureaucrats today.

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 16:42 IST

