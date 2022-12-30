Lunch with BS: 'G20 is about thinking and acting big', says Amitabh Kant

Going against the house rule of us hosting the guest at a restaurant, settles for a club where he feels at home. So, Delhi Golf Club it is, with its surrounding greens and the magnificent view of the city from the terrace of its first-floor pub, which is called simply The Pub. It’s a glorious December afternoon and we instantly know that we must sit outside to enjoy the sun and the sights, besides the food and, of course, the conversation with one of the country’s most well-known bureaucrats today.