India's G20 priorities to reflect that of the global south: Amitabh Kant

India’s priorities during its G20 presidency would not only reflect those of the world's 20 largest economies but also the aspirations of the larger global south, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has said.
Speaking on the second day of the G20 meeting in Udaipur, Kant said the voice of nations in the global south was often unheard. The Sherpa also highlighted India’s duty as the de facto voice of the global south, using its role as G20 Chair to forge win-win collaborations between developed and developing nations
“This is a unique forum of both the developed world and emerging economies. We need to build new approaches that benefit them both,” Kant said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said India’s presidency would like to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive.
Officials present at the meeting stressed that ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ reflected New Delhi’s ambitions of finding solutions to problems being faced on a global scale.
India’s G20 Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla said G20 provides a forum for discussing global issues cutting across sectors. Stressing that every country shared concerns on climate finance, food supply security, and energy prices, Shringla said G20 nations can come together and do something about it.
Delegates from 40 nations took part on the second day of the meeting. It saw technical sessions on technological transformation, ‘green development and lifestyle for environment' and global & regional economy.
A large number of working groups across sectors, including digital economy, health, education, climate sustainability, and disaster risk resilience and reduction, among others, the G20 secretariat said.
Delegates discussed present challenges to accelerating digitalisation across different sectors in their countries.
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 21:27 IST
