Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

G20 Summit concludes in New Delhi, to be held in Brazil next year

PM Modi proposed a virtual G20 Session in November before the Presidency officially goes to Brazil

PM Modi

Photo: ANI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the end of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. This came after he marked the ceremonial transfer of the G20 Presidency by handing over the gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva.

Lula hailed India for giving voice to topics of interest of emerging economies.

At the concluding session, Modi handed over the gavel and offered best wishes to Brazil for the Presidency. Brazil will officially take over the Presidency of the grouping on December 1 this year.

Speaking at the session, Modi proposed a virtual G20 Session in November before the Presidency goes to Brazil.

"As you all know India has the responsibility of G20 Presidency till November 2023. In these two days, all of you gave a lot of suggestions and placed proposals. It is our duty that the suggestions we have received be reviewed once again so as to see how their progress can be sped up," he said.

"I propose that at the end of November, we hold a virtual session of G20. We can review the topics decided in this Summit, in that virtual session...I hope you all will connect in the virtual session...With this, I declare the conclusion of G20 Summit."

Also Read

G20 Summit LIVE: PM Modi hands over gavel of Presidency to Brazil President

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Biden and Modi's G20 meeting agenda: GE Jets, climate & cooperation

Bajaj Auto to set up first overseas manufacturing plant in Brazil

G20 New Delhi Declaration highlights: Peace, prosperity, sustainable growth

IMF's Gita Gopinath praises India's G20 Summit message, PM Modi responds

Rajasthan: Villages to receive meals at Rs 8 under the Indira Rasoi scheme

Qutub Minar, meal in Mehrauli: G20 leaders take in the Delhi experience

No report of any Indian national getting affected in Morocco earthquake

G20 Summit: President Biden attends private holy communion service in Delhi


Speaking on the occasion, Lula da Silva congratulated PM Modi and thanked India for its efforts to give voice to the topics of interest to emerging economies.

Lula da Silva also listed social inclusion, the fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development as G20 priorities.

He said the UN Security Council needs new developing countries as permanent, non-permanent members to regain political strength.

"We want greater representation for emerging countries at the World Bank and the IMF," he said.

India would be holding the Presidency until December before Brazil takes over. The term for rotational Presidency in the forum is from the first December 1 of the ongoing year to November 30 of the succeeding year.

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Narendra Modi G20 summit Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva New Delhi BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon