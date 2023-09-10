Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

G20 Summit: President Biden attends private holy communion service in Delhi

Father Nicholas Dias, secretary for the liturgy commission for the Delhi Archdiocese, conducts a special Holy Communion service for President Biden before the G20 Summit

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Father Nicholas Dias, secretary for the liturgy commission for the Delhi Archdiocese, organised a holy communion service for United States President Joe Biden. This service took place at the Maurya Sheraton Hotel in New Delhi, where President Biden was staying ahead of the G20 Summit.
 
The request for this private service came directly from the US Embassy, aiming to provide President Biden with spiritual support before the Summit's commencement on a Saturday morning, according to a report by News Nine.
 
Fr Dias, a seasoned priest with over three decades of service in various apostolates, promptly responded to the invitation. The White House engaged with him to ensure the President's request for a prayer service could be fulfilled.
 

Also Read

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Biden and Modi's G20 meeting agenda: GE Jets, climate & cooperation

G20 Summit New Delhi: Parts of Bharat Mandapam see some flooding in morning

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

India's 'one earth, one family' resonated at G20 summit: IMF's Gopinath

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata offer prayers at Akshardham Temple

Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative during questioning, claims AP police

On the first day of the G20 Summit, on Saturday morning, at around 9 AM, Fr Dias, accompanied by a small US delegation and President Biden's personal doctor, gathered at the ITC Maurya hotel. The 30-minute holy communion service was brief yet significant, allowing President Biden to commence his G20 engagements with spiritual reflection and prayer, added the report.
 
President Biden and Fr Dias engaged in a personal conversation during the service. President Biden shared insights into his Catholic upbringing, particularly influenced by his grandmother. Fr Dias took the opportunity to highlight the presence of St Francis Xavier's immortal remains in Goa.
 
Following the communion service, Fr Dias gifted President Biden a packet of Bebinca, a Goan-Portuguese delicacy as a gesture of cultural exchange. In return, President Biden presented Fr Dias with the President's Seal marked with the number 261.
 
Speaking with the Indian Express, Fr Dias shared, "President Biden was clear that he wanted to begin his two-day G20 engagements at Bharat Mandapam with the Holy Eucharist and a prayer. Together, we prayed for the participants as well as for the success of the Summit and for the global issues that were to be discussed."
 
Speaking on the gift Fr Dias presented to the US President, he said that he had just returned from Goa and had packed the delicacy and thought it would be an "apt gift to speak of my cultural roots."
 
For the religious leader, this was an opportunity to "celebrate faith with a world leader".
Topics : Joe Biden G20 meeting G20 economies G20 nations G20 meets G20 summit G20 G20 Meet US President BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon