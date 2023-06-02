close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gadkari inaugurates 2 national highway projects worth Rs 48 cr in Gujarat

For the first time, a three-lane service was constructed and the newly inaugurated national highways will provide better connectivity to Dena, Harini, and Virod villages

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Friday, inaugurated two national highway projects in Gujarat's Vadodara worth Rs 48 crore.

The foundation stone of these two highway projects was laid during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. 
Addressing a gathering, Gadkari said that this project of about 3 km in length has been inaugurated at a cost of Rs 27.01 crore. In order to make the journey safer new service roads, vehicular underpasses, and RCC crash barriers have been built, which will solve the problem of traffic jams. 

For the first time, a three-lane service was constructed and the newly inaugurated national highways will provide better connectivity to Dena, Harini, and Virod villages, making this accident-prone area safer for traffic, and movement from industrial areas will be more accessible.
He also said that roads of world standards are required for India to become a $ 5 trillion economy. '

Gadkari also assured the citizens that by 2024, all highways in India will be of world-class standards. "You will find good quality national highways anywhere you go in the country. Our country is changing. It is our PM's dream to make India a developed and self-reliant nation that takes care of its poor and needy citizens", a PTI report said quoting Gadkari.
In Gujarat, highway projects of Rs 2 trillion are currently underway. I want to assure you that before the end of 2024, all the highways across the country will be of world standards, as good as American roads", the minister said.

Also Read

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

Maximum road accidents in Delhi take place on Friday night: Report

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Maharashtra govt asks large infra firms to bid for Mumbai road projects

Decision to arrest WFI chief lies solely with police authorities: Experts

Sexual assault on a dead body is not rape, rules Karnataka High Court

Delhi Police releases toll-free helpline number for anonymous tip-off

Tata Memorial Centre aims to double share in cancer treatment by 2030

Why are you silent?: Youth Congress asks Tendulkar amid wrestlers' protest


The minister also shared an update regarding the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and added that it has been completed till the Rajasthan border, while the remaining stretch to Mumbai will be finished in the next six months.

(With inputs from PTI)
Topics : Narendra Modi Gujarat Vadodara National Highway Indian Economy BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon