Gadkari inaugurates 2 national highway projects worth Rs 48 cr in Gujarat



Addressing a gathering, Gadkari said that this project of about 3 km in length has been inaugurated at a cost of Rs 27.01 crore. In order to make the journey safer new service roads, vehicular underpasses, and RCC crash barriers have been built, which will solve the problem of traffic jams. The foundation stone of these two highway projects was laid during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.



He also said that roads of world standards are required for India to become a $ 5 trillion economy. ' For the first time, a three-lane service was constructed and the newly inaugurated national highways will provide better connectivity to Dena, Harini, and Virod villages, making this accident-prone area safer for traffic, and movement from industrial areas will be more accessible.



In Gujarat, highway projects of Rs 2 trillion are currently underway. I want to assure you that before the end of 2024, all the highways across the country will be of world standards, as good as American roads", the minister said. Gadkari also assured the citizens that by 2024, all highways in India will be of world-class standards. "You will find good quality national highways anywhere you go in the country. Our country is changing. It is our PM's dream to make India a developed and self-reliant nation that takes care of its poor and needy citizens", a PTI report said quoting Gadkari.

Also Read Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again Maximum road accidents in Delhi take place on Friday night: Report Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize? PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Gujarat's Gandhinagar Maharashtra govt asks large infra firms to bid for Mumbai road projects Decision to arrest WFI chief lies solely with police authorities: Experts Sexual assault on a dead body is not rape, rules Karnataka High Court Delhi Police releases toll-free helpline number for anonymous tip-off Tata Memorial Centre aims to double share in cancer treatment by 2030 Why are you silent?: Youth Congress asks Tendulkar amid wrestlers' protest

The minister also shared an update regarding the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and added that it has been completed till the Rajasthan border, while the remaining stretch to Mumbai will be finished in the next six months.



(With inputs from PTI)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Friday, inaugurated two national highway projects in Gujarat's Vadodara worth Rs 48 crore.