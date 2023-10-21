close
Gaganyaan mission: ISRO announces revised rocket launch scheduled at 10 am

"Reason for the launch hold is identified and corrected," said ISRO

Gaganyaan mission

Gaganyaan mission (Photo: X @Gaganyaan_ISRO)

Press Trust of India Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Minutes after an anomaly forced a hold of its launch, the Test Vehicle carrying payloads related to the Gaganyaan human space flight programme would be fired again on Saturday at 10 am, the ISRO announced.
"Reason for the launch hold is identified and corrected. The launch is planned at 10:00 Hrs. today," ISRO said in an update on 'X.
First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 9:59 AM IST

