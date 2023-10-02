close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Gandhi's message of non-violence biggest strength of democracy: Adityanath

The chief minister said Gandhi showed the strength of non-violence to the world, and described it as the biggest strength of democracy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister said that the Swachhjanli' programme, which is going on in all the gram panchayats and local bodies within the state in response to an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, draws its inspiration from the campaign led by Mahatma Gandhi.

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence is the biggest strength of democracy as he paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' on his birth anniversary here on Monday.
Adityanath paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Town Hall and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's statue at Shastri Chowk on the occasion of their birth anniversaries. During a visit to Gandhi Ashram in Golghar, he spoke to people engaged in yarn spinning there, and also bought some Khadi clothes.
The chief minister said Gandhi showed the strength of non-violence to the world, and described it as the biggest strength of democracy.
"Bapu showed the path of truth and non-violence to the world. We can win over the biggest powers of the world by following democratic principles. Following swadeshi', truth and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi forced the autocratic British regime to leave the country," he said.
The chief minister said that the Swachhjanli' programme, which is going on in all the gram panchayats and local bodies within the state in response to an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, draws its inspiration from the campaign led by Mahatma Gandhi.
He added that apart from swadeshi', truth, and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi was also a great advocate of cleanliness.

Also Read

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Know his early life, education, sayings and more

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Birth anniversary, History, and more

Stock market closed today on Gandhi Jayanti: List of all market holidays

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History, importance, best wishes to your loved ones

Complete shutdown in Manipur's Churachandpur brings life to standstill

Survey shows people find no improvement in public toilets across country

Self-discipline, hard work must for success in life: Influencer Ankit

Afghanistan has shut its embassy in India from October 1; here's why

OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63% of Bihar's population: Caste survey

Adityanath also paid tribute to the former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. He said that Shastri, who gave the slogan of Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan' and called for self-reliance along with security, was also a great follower of Gandhi.
The chief minister urged people to remember both the leaders for their unforgettable contribution towards the country and society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Mahatma Gandhi democracy

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon