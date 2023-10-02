Stock market closed today on Gandhi Jayanti: List of all market holidays

The Indian stock market is closed on October 2 because of Gandhi Jayanti. All segments, including equity, derivatives and SLB, will be closed for trading today. The multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for both morning and evening sessions.

In 2023, the total stock market holidays number 15, two more than in 2022.

Stock market holiday: Will the stock market be closed on other days in October?

According to the official stock market holiday list, there are two days in October when traders will not be able to buy or sell shares. After Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the market will be closed on October 24, Tuesday, for Dussehra.

Stock market holiday: Complete list of remaining holidays in 2023

After October, the market will remain closed for trading on November 14 for Diwali and November 27 for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Also Read Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on Good Friday Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here Asian Games 2023 October 01 schedule: India event timings, streaming Asian Games 2023 October 02 schedule: India event timings, streaming Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 58,200 per 10g Statsguru: Six charts show India's better showing at Cricket World Cups Street Signs: Nifty finds favour at 19,500, L&T buyback, and more In the battle of brokerages, traditional brokers are fighting back From organic farming to health care, startups shine on celebrity money

In December, it will be closed on the 25th for Christmas.

Prime Minister pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat on Monday. Other dignitaries who paid tribute include Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

In a post on social media platform X, Modi wrote, "I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster to be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over."

How did the stock market perform on Friday?

On Friday, the last trading day of September, the Sensex rose 320 points while the Nifty closed above the 19,600 mark. This was due to value buying in metal, financial and energy stocks, aided by positive trends in the US and European markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed 320.09 points, or 0.49 per cent, to settle at 65,828.41. During the day, it jumped 643.33 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 66,151.65. The Nifty advanced 114.75 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 19,638.30.