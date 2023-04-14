Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Know his early life, education, sayings and more

Dr Ambedkar's early life and education

Dr Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in a military cantonment of Mhow, which was is named Ambedkar Nagar. He was the 14th and the last child of Ramji Maloji Sakpal, who was an army subedar, and Bhimabai Sakpal, daughter of Laxman Murbadkar.



Born in a Dalit caste, the Ambedkar family was treated as untouchables and subject to socio-economic discrimination.



In 1897, Ambedkar's family moved to Mumbai, where he was the only untouchable enrolled at Elphinstone High School.



He obtained his bachelor's degree in economics and social science from Bombay University.



In 1913, at the age of 22, he was awarded a scholarship and got the opportunity to postgraduate education at Columbia University in New York City.



In 1916, he enrolled for the Bar course at Gray's Inn, and at the same time enrolled at the London School of Economics, where he worked on a doctoral thesis.

Every year on April 14, India celebrates the birth anniversary of the father of the Indian constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The day is popularly known as "Ambedkar Jayanti."Dr Ambedkar was the architect of the Indian constitution. He was a lawyer, social reformer, economist, and a statesman.Dr Ambedkar was the driving force who actively fought for India's Dalit rights. He always believed in equality and ran several campaigns against the Indian caste system.He devoted his entire life to promoting equality, and social justice, and advocating for progressive reforms.States have a public holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti, and their government offices, schools and colleges are closed on this day.