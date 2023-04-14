close

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Know his early life, education, sayings and more

Today is the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the statesman behind India's constitution

B R Ambedkar

Every year on April 14, India celebrates the birth anniversary of the father of the Indian constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The day is popularly known as "Ambedkar Jayanti."

Dr Ambedkar was the architect of the Indian constitution. He was a lawyer, social reformer, economist, and a statesman.

Dr Ambedkar was the driving force who actively fought for India's Dalit rights. He always believed in equality and ran several campaigns against the Indian caste system.

He devoted his entire life to promoting equality, and social justice, and advocating for progressive reforms.

States have a public holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti, and their government offices, schools and colleges are closed on this day.

Dr Ambedkar's early life and education

Dr Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in a military cantonment of Mhow, which was is named Ambedkar Nagar. He was the 14th and the last child of Ramji Maloji Sakpal, who was an army subedar, and Bhimabai Sakpal, daughter of Laxman Murbadkar.

Born in a Dalit caste, the Ambedkar family was treated as untouchables and subject to socio-economic discrimination.

In 1897, Ambedkar's family moved to Mumbai, where he was the only untouchable enrolled at Elphinstone High School.

He obtained his bachelor's degree in economics and social science from Bombay University.

In 1913, at the age of 22, he was awarded a scholarship and got the opportunity to postgraduate education at Columbia University in New York City.

In 1916, he enrolled for the Bar course at Gray's Inn, and at the same time enrolled at the London School of Economics, where he worked on a doctoral thesis.

Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes

On the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, here are his 10 inspirational sayings you should know:
“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

“Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.”

“Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.”

“Religion and slavery are incompatible.”

“Cultivation of the mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”

“Life should be great rather than long.”

“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.”

“If I find the Constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”

“Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”

