Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Birth anniversary, History, and more

Maharana Pratap was born on the Tritiya tithi of Jyeshtha's Shukla Paksha and his birthday is a public holiday in many Indian states

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
On May 22, many states celebrate Maharana Pratap Jayanti. The revered Rajput king was born on May 9th, 1540, as per the Julian calendar. But his birth anniversary is additionally celebrated by the Hindu calendar on the Tritiya tithi of Jyeshtha's Shukla Paksha. 
Maharana Pratap Jayanti is also a public holiday in numerous Indian states including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Among his huge battles against the Mughals, the Battle of Haldighati holds incredible significance. In spite of eventually encountering defeat in this fight, Maharana Pratap never surrendered his battle for the independence of his people. 

 

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Birth anniversary

As per the outdated Julian calendar, Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary is scheduled on May 9, 1540. The Gregorian calendar, on the other hand, has taken its place. By utilizing the Proleptic Gregorian calendar, Maharana Pratap's birth date is recalculated to be May 19, 1540.

Later, the Maharana Pratap's celebration of the birth anniversary follows the Hindu calendar. Maharana Pratap was born in Vikram Samvat in 1597, according to the Hindu calendar, in Tritiya, Jyeshtha, and Shukla Paksha. As per the Western calendar, this date falls either in late May or early June.

 

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: History

Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540, and hailed from Rajasthan state. Maharana Udai Singh II, the reigning of the Kingdom of Mewar, was his father. Being the oldest among his 25 siblings, Pratap stood firm on the position of Crown Ruler. He took over for his father as Mewar's king after he died.
Due to his exceptional daring attitude and bravery, Maharana Pratap, a Hindu Rajput king from the Sisodiya clan of Rajputs is highly respected and worshipped by numerous royal families in Rajasthan.

 

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Celebration

Maharana Pratap was popular for his military resistance against the developing power of the Mughal Realm. In addition, the Battles of Haldighati and Dewair, as well as his three victories over Mughal King Akbar in 1577, 1578, and 1579, make him famous. 

Individuals observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti by visiting his different sculptures and holding dynamic parades and religious rites to honour Maharana Pratap's inheritance. Various pujas, cultural activities and discussions additionally happen all throughout the country to praise the incomparable Rajput king's heritage. 

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Quotes

    • “It's better to serve the nation, instead of wasting this life living happily and simply.”
      
    • “Those who work or struggle for their work and the world, are remembered forever.”
      
    • “It's the duty of each and every human to abolish dishonesty and injustice from the world.”
      
    • “Time gives its legacy to a powerful and courageous person, so stay steadfast on your way.”

Topics : Freedom fighters rajasthan Written in History

First Published: May 22 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

