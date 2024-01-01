Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist under anti-terror law UAPA: Govt

Union Home Ministry said that Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar has also been associated with banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International

Goldy Brar

Photo: ANI Digital

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was on Monday designated as a terrorist by the government under the anti-terror law for his involvement in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosives through drones from across the border for carrying out killings in India.
In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said that Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar has also been associated with banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The central government believes that he is involved in terrorism and therefore he has been added as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the notification said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Terror ecosystem has to be destroyed, ruthless approach needed: Amit Shah

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

Pakistan registers 79% spike in terror attacks in 2023 so far: Think-tank

Odisha's Jagannath temple to open its doors at 1am; details inside

Sidhu Moosewala murder 'mastermind' Goldy Brar declared terrorist by Centre

Meat shops, religious places to be at least 100 metres apart, says MCD

PM Modi seeks public's feedback on progress achieved by India in 10 years

VC of agri university in Prayagraj arrested on attempt to murder charge

Topics : Terrorsim Terror Canada Arms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon