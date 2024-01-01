PM Modi seeks public's feedback on progress achieved by India in 10 years

In a post on X, Modi said, "What do you think of the progress achieved by India in various sectors in the last 10 years? Share your feedback directly with me through the Jan Man Survey on the NaMo App!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday sought people's feedback on the progress achieved by India in various sectors in the last 10 years.

With Lok Sabha polls months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'NaMo' app last month had launched a survey to gauge the popular mood on a variety of issues, including people's views about the performance of his government and that of the MPs.

He also shared the link for participating in the survey.

The 'Jan Man Survey' seeks people's responses on various aspects of governance and leadership and its questions include both central-level development and specifics related to constituencies.