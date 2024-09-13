Business Standard
Home / India News / Gas leak in Thane's Ambernath sparks panic, locals report breathing issues

Gas leak in Thane's Ambernath sparks panic, locals report breathing issues

The situation is now under control with no injuries reported. An investigation is underway to see if any lapses in safety protocols resulted in the gas leak

Thane, Living Index

Thane

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A suspected gas leak from a chemical factory in the Morivali MIDC area of Ambernath, Thane district, caused panic late Thursday night as residents reported eye irritation and breathing difficulties amid a thick haze that blanketed the area.

The leak reportedly occurred around 11 pm, causing smog-like conditions across Ambernath, which is situated on the outskirts of Mumbai.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Residents complain of breathing issues

Residents in the vicinity reported burning sensations in their eyes and difficulty breathing, prompting local firefighters to investigate the source. The haze was traced to a chemical factory, where officials identified a phosphorus-based substance as the cause of the leak. The release of the chemical resulted in white smoke, which spread throughout the locality. Authorities quickly advised locals to stay indoors to minimise exposure.
 

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the situation is now under control and no injuries or hospitalisations have been reported.

Gas leak caused by ‘venting’, factory ops halted

In response, the factory’s operations were immediately halted, and further details are awaited as officials from the Ambernath Fire Brigade continue their investigation. The leak was reportedly caused during a routine venting operation at the factory. Venting is the process of releasing excess gas or vapour from industrial processes to prevent over-pressurisation, but in this case, it appears to have gone wrong, leading to the unintended release of chemicals into the atmosphere.

As soon as the gas was detected, emergency services, including the fire brigade, were dispatched to the site. Although the situation has been contained, the authorities are now looking into the exact cause of the leak and the safety measures in place at the factory.

More From This Section

NIA raids in Punjab over 2023 grenade attack by pro-Khalistani supporters

NIA raids in Punjab over 2023 grenade attack by pro-Khalistani supporters

ganesh visarjan, Ganesh festival, Ganapati

Over 48K Ganesh, Gauri idols immersed in Mumbai on 6th day of festival

United Nations

India has consistently championed cause of Global South: UN Representative

Ayushman Bharat Health Centre

ABPM-JAY to cover aged 70 or above likely to be operational within a week

electric vehicle ev

New EV scheme offers Rs 10,000 for 2-wheelers, Rs 50,000 for 3-wheelers


Residents, although relieved that there were no severe casualties, are concerned about the environmental and health impacts of the incident. Many are now calling for stricter regulations on industrial operations in the area to prevent similar incidents in the future, according to media reports.

The incident has once again highlighted the potential dangers posed by chemical factories in densely populated regions, where the proximity of industrial zones to residential areas raises serious safety concerns. Authorities have assured residents that necessary steps will be taken to avoid any recurrence.

An investigation is currently underway to determine whether any lapses in safety protocols contributed to the gas leak.

(With agency inputs)
 

Also Read

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Naya

Haryana Assembly dissolved ahead of polls to prevent constitutional issues

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex down 50pts at 82,900, Nifty test 25,400; FMCG, Health drag

Airtel 5G, Airtel

Bharti Hexacom rallies 13% on Jefferies' upgrade to 'Buy' with 1,600 target

arvind kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal bail LIVE news: 'Satyamev Jayate', truth can be troubled, not defeated, says AAP

United Nations Security Council

US backs India, Japan, Germany in UNSC reform, proposes seats for Africa

Topics : Gas leakage Thane BS Web Reports Chemical industry Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsDead Butt SyndromePN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleHG Infra Engineering share priceBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon