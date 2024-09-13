NIA raids in Punjab over 2023 grenade attack by pro-Khalistani supporters

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with a March 2023 incident when pro-Khalistani supporters protested outside the High Commission of India in Canada's Ottawa.

The raids are underway in a case RC- 17/2023/NIA/DLI) at Punjab's Moga, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar districts.

As per the NIA First Information Report (FIR) registered in June 2023, the pro-Khalistani supporters, led by jailed Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's brother-in-law Amarjot Singh Amarjot, staged a protest outside the High Commission of India, Ottawa, on March 23, 2023, who raised anti-India slogan, tied Khalistani flags on the boundary wall of the High Commission, and hurled two grenades inside the High Commission building premises.