NIA raids in Punjab over 2023 grenade attack by pro-Khalistani supporters

The raids are underway in a case RC- 17/2023/NIA/DLI) at Punjab's Moga, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar districts

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with a March 2023 incident when pro-Khalistani supporters protested outside the High Commission of India in Canada's Ottawa.
During the protest, demonstrators raised an anti-India slogan, tied Khalistani flags on the boundary wall of the High Commission and one of its leading members hurled two grenades inside the premises of the building.
The raids are underway in a case RC- 17/2023/NIA/DLI) at Punjab's Moga, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar districts.
As per the NIA First Information Report (FIR) registered in June 2023, the pro-Khalistani supporters, led by jailed Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's brother-in-law Amarjot Singh Amarjot, staged a protest outside the High Commission of India, Ottawa, on March 23, 2023, who raised anti-India slogan, tied Khalistani flags on the boundary wall of the High Commission, and hurled two grenades inside the High Commission building premises.
 
Members of the mob led by the said Amarjot Singh and others also committed unlawful activities.
The NIA had named Amarjot Singh along with unidentified persons in the case. Delhi Police's Special Cell earlier registered the case on June 8, 2023.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

