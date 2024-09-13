Business Standard
Haryana Assembly dissolved ahead of polls to prevent constitutional issues

The dissolution follows a recommendation from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's council of ministers to dissolve the Assembly early and prevent a constitutional crisis

Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday exercised his powers under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution to dissolve the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

This action followed a recommendation from the council of ministers, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who advised the early dissolution of the assembly to prevent a potential constitutional crisis.
The recommendation for dissolution was made to prevent the need to call the House into session before the end of the six-month period following the Assembly's last meeting, which is a constitutional requirement. The State Assembly last convened on March 13, with a session required to be held by September 12. The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5.
 

The governor has requested that Nayab Saini and his team of ministers remain as the interim government until a new government is established following October 8.

Assembly dissolution sparks outcry


Following this, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to express that the Haryana governor’s decision to dissolve the state Assembly was aimed at preventing a constitutional crisis.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "The Assembly session was deliberately not called for six months because once the MLAs came to the House, it would have been proved once and for all that the BJP does not have a majority in the Assembly. The chief minister remained in his post even though he knew that he did not have the people's mandate. This is a tearing apart of democracy by a party that no longer understands how to live without a hold on power.”

 

He further said, “But after October 8, 2024, they will have no choice but to adjust to the new reality.”

Who can dissolve the state legislative Assembly?

A State Legislative Assembly can be dissolved during a state of emergency, upon the Governor's decision following the Chief Minister's request, or if a motion of no confidence is adopted against the ruling majority party or coalition.

[With agency inputs]

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

