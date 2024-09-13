US backs India, Japan, Germany in UNSC reform, proposes seats for Africa

The United States has reiterated its long-standing support for India, Japan, and Germany to gain permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as part of its renewed efforts to reform the powerful global body. Speaking at a talk hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations on Thursday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield outlined Washington's vision for an expanded and reformed UNSC. She announced support for two permanent seats for African nations, along with non-permanent membership for additional African countries. This move aims to address long-standing concerns about the underrepresentation of the African continent in the Council.

The announcement comes ahead of the pivotal UN General Assembly high-level week and the landmark 'Summit of the Future', where global leaders will gather in New York.

“We firmly support the creation of two permanent seats for Africa, and also back the inclusion of a new elected seat for Small Island Developing States,” said Thomas-Greenfield. “The US remains committed to engaging in text-based negotiations to drive these reforms forward.”

Addressing a question on Washington’s continued support for permanent seats for India, Japan, and Germany, Thomas-Greenfield reaffirmed the US stance, noting, "We have strongly expressed our support for India, Germany, and Japan. Their inclusion on the Council is essential. There are no justifiable grounds for denying India’s place, given its global importance."

However, she clarified that the US has not explicitly endorsed Brazil, a member of the G4 group which includes India, Japan, and Germany, advocating mutual support for their UNSC bids.

Senior US administration officials echoed these sentiments, stressing that the nation remains steadfast in its backing of India, Japan, and Germany. “We are not stepping away from our public positions. We fully support permanent seats for India, Japan, and Germany, and we also believe Latin America and the Caribbean should have permanent representation,” stated one official.

The US President has affirmed the need for Latin American representation as part of a reformed Security Council.

Number of new permanent UNSC seats not specified

While the US has laid out its vision for reform, it stopped short of specifying the exact number of permanent seats that should be added. “This announcement adds detail to our broader vision for reform, but many questions remain to be worked out between Member States as part of ongoing negotiations,” explained the official, referring to the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) process on UNSC reform.

Will veto powers be extended to new members?

The US proposal notably avoids expanding the use of the veto to new permanent members, a sticking point in negotiations. "We believe that broadening the veto would only lead to further deadlock within the Council," the official reiterated, stressing the importance of maintaining a Council that is more effective, credible, and reflective of today’s global realities.

India's stance on UNSC permanent seats

India has long been a vocal proponent of reforming the UNSC, arguing that the 15-member Council, established in 1945, is outdated and does not reflect modern geopolitical dynamics. With the Council often paralysed by internal divisions, particularly over major conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict, India and other reform advocates assert that expanding permanent membership would strengthen the Council’s capacity to respond to global crises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the upcoming Summit of the Future at the UN headquarters in New York later this month, where the “Pact of the Future” will be adopted by consensus. The pact is aimed at setting a course towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and tackling emerging global challenges as the UN marks its 80th anniversary next year.

