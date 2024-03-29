GeM mulls model to sell products directly to consumers on pilot-basis: CEO

The government’s public procurement platform–Government e Marketplace (GeM)–is looking at venturing into a model to sell products directly to consumers on a pilot basis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prashant Kumar Singh said on Friday.

GeM is currently a government-to-business platform and functions as an end-to-end e-marketplace to facilitate transparent, efficient, e-procurement of commonly used goods and services required by the Centre, states, public sector undertakings.

Early discussions have already started and can be implemented after approval from higher authorities. “Yes, we will be mulling over, we are preparing for that, we should be prepared for that if the government so desires. If feasible, if practical, we will do a small pilot in this area as well in the coming years, if the approvals are in place,” he said.

Singh further said that the idea is not to take on e-commerce behemoths such as Amazon or Flipkart but to only venture into areas to support and boost businesses for small businesses and artisans. “The idea is to get into areas where the big online players have not covered in a big way,” he said.

Procurement

Goods and services worth more than Rs 4 trillion were procured from the GeM portal by the end of March, resulting in a 100 per cent jump compared to last year.

“The procurement of services through the GeM portal has proved to be a pivotal force behind this staggering GMV (gross merchandise value). Nearly 50 per cent of this GMV has been attributed to the procurement of services, displaying a remarkable surge of 205 per cent in terms of services procured on GeM last financial year,” Singh told reporters.

“By creating access to the market, GeM has been exceptionally successful in breaking down the cartel of established and renowned service providers, paving the way for small domestic entrepreneurs to participate in government tenders from anywhere at any time. The vast repository of services on GeM has enabled states to procure innovative solutions that cater to all their dynamic needs,” he said.

There has also been a rise in increased engagement from states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi that have seen a jump in procurement. The contribution made by central entities including ministries and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) has also spurred the GMV. These government organisations have contributed to nearly 85 per cent of Rs 4 trillion worth GMV in the current financial year. The Ministry of Coal, Power and Petroleum and Natural Gas and their subsidiaries were the highest procuring entities at the Centre.

The government is also working on a proposal to allow works contracts on the public procurement portal, an initiative Singh said. If rolled out, it will reduce time, standardise processes, and enable seamless execution of contracts. Works contracts include service as well as the transfer of goods, such as the construction of buildings, roads, setting up of plants, among others.