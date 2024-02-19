Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

This brand beat Titan to lead as India's luxury goods maker on top 100 list

Deloitte's Global Powers of Luxury Goods rankings 2023 featured six Indian brands on the list of top 100 luxury goods makers globally

A saleswoman shows a gold earring to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

A saleswoman shows a gold earring to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Malabar Gold & Diamonds and fashion accessories maker Titan featured among the top 100 luxury goods makers in Deloitte's Global Powers of Luxury Goods rankings 2023.

Kozhikode-based Malabar Gold led India's list at 19th rank globally, followed by Titan, positioned at 24th rank. Diversified French luxury goods company Louis Vuitton or, known as LVMH topped the list globally.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Indian Jewellery players Kalyan Jewellers and Joy Alukkas are listed at the 46th and 47th spots, respectively.

Malabar, which debuted on the list, boasts a value of over $4 billion in terms of revenue in 2023. Titan follows closely at $3.67 billion.

Which Indian brands featured on the top 100 luxury goods makers list?

1) Malabar Gold & Diamonds - 19th

2) Titan - 24th

3) Kalyan Jewellers - 46th

4) Joy Alukkas - 47th

5) Senco Gold & Diamonds - 78th

6) Thangamayil Jewellery - 98th

The French multinational holding and conglomerate LVMH is owned by the world's third richest person, Bernard Arnault. He boasts a massive net worth of $192 billion, right below Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

According to the report, the top 100 luxury goods makers reported a combined turnover of $347 billion in 2023. Of these, as much as 31 per cent was contributed by LVMH alone. The report also said that the top 10 brands controlled 63 per cent of the market and 76.4 per cent of the combined net profit of the top 100 list.

American clothing major Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation stood second on the list, while Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company Richemont was ranked third on the list.

Also Read

Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd; Yakub at top

Kalyan Jewellers hits record high in subdued market; zooms 134% in 3 months

Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

Neeraj Chopra fails to defend his Diamond League title, finishes second

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

ITDC looking for new biz opportunities, strengthening regional offices: MD

Prime Video, Sony Pictures launch add-on service Stream at Rs 399

Air India, Tata Advanced Systems set to invest Rs 2,300 crore in Karnataka

Future Consumer defaults on payment of Rs 133 crore towards debentures

Mitsubishi Corp to acquire 32% stake in TVS Vehicle Mobility for Rs 300 cr

Topics : Luxury market luxury goods Louis Vuitton Titan Malabar Gold BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon