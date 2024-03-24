IPL 2024: India got his fine gem back - Sidhu on Rishabh Pant's return

India's prolific wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, finally, returned to competitive cricket when he led Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings on Saturday (March 23).
Pant might have failed to set the stage on fire during his comeback match, scoring 18 runs off 13 balls with the help of two boundaries but he gave enough hints with his performance that he is back, inflicting a stumping and taking a catch.
Check Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants live score and match updates here | IPL 2024
During IPL broadcaster Star Sports' show Cricket Live, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu said that India cricket has got his fine gem back.
"He is out now, leading Delhi Capitals and running between the wickets and playing good cricket. Just a matter of time before he will regain his form. But importantly Indian cricket has got his fine gem back, and we should be thankful to god on his return to the field," Sidhu said.
The moment Indian fans waited for so long. Rishabh Pant makes a comeback. pic.twitter.com/QJPRIVt7h6— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) March 24, 2024
After the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Pant elaborated on how he felt while taking the ground.
"Personally I was pretty nervous (while batting) but you have to go through this when you enter the field. This isn't the first time being nervous, but happy about that (return overall)," Pant said at the post-match press conference about his return.
After the defeat in their IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on March 28.
Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here
THE THING FANS MISSED A LOT...!!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 23, 2024
- Rishabh Pant with a super quick stumping! pic.twitter.com/tvSIlVcHBD
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
Thanku god and every one. Happy to be back in field. Yes didn’t get the result we wanted but will keep improving day by day and give 100 percent commitment and effort. Loved being on the field. pic.twitter.com/Hoo1Q8F1F7— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 23, 2024