IPL 2024: India got his fine gem back - Sidhu on Rishabh Pant's return

India's prolific wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, finally, returned to competitive cricket when he led Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings on Saturday (March 23).





Check Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants live score and match updates here | IPL 2024 Pant might have failed to set the stage on fire during his comeback match, scoring 18 runs off 13 balls with the help of two boundaries but he gave enough hints with his performance that he is back, inflicting a stumping and taking a catch.

During IPL broadcaster Star Sports' show Cricket Live, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu said that India cricket has got his fine gem back.

"He is out now, leading Delhi Capitals and running between the wickets and playing good cricket. Just a matter of time before he will regain his form. But importantly Indian cricket has got his fine gem back, and we should be thankful to god on his return to the field," Sidhu said.





The moment Indian fans waited for so long. Rishabh Pant makes a comeback. pic.twitter.com/QJPRIVt7h6 March 24, 2024

After the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Pant elaborated on how he felt while taking the ground.

"Personally I was pretty nervous (while batting) but you have to go through this when you enter the field. This isn't the first time being nervous, but happy about that (return overall)," Pant said at the post-match press conference about his return.