IPL 2024: India got his fine gem back - Sidhu on Rishabh Pant's return

He is out now, leading Delhi Capitals and running between the wickets and playing good cricket, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

India's prolific wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, finally, returned to competitive cricket when he led Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings on Saturday (March 23). 

Pant might have failed to set the stage on fire during his comeback match, scoring 18 runs off 13 balls with the help of two boundaries but he gave enough hints with his performance that he is back, inflicting a stumping and taking a catch.

During IPL broadcaster Star Sports' show Cricket Live, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu said that India cricket has got his fine gem back.

"He is out now, leading Delhi Capitals and running between the wickets and playing good cricket. Just a matter of time before he will regain his form. But importantly Indian cricket has got his fine gem back, and we should be thankful to god on his return to the field," Sidhu said.

 
After the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Pant elaborated on how he felt while taking the ground.
"Personally I was pretty nervous (while batting) but you have to go through this when you enter the field. This isn't the first time being nervous, but happy about that (return overall)," Pant said at the post-match press conference about his return.

After the defeat in their IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on March 28. 

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

