Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as 30th Army Chief, succeeds Manoj Pande

Gen Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, was serving as the Vice Chief of the Army

Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday took charge as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen Manoj Pande retired from service. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday took charge as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen Manoj Pande retired from service.
Gen Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, was serving as the Vice Chief of the Army.
Before taking charge as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on February 19, Gen Dwivedi was serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022-2024.
Gen Dwivedi took charge of the 1.3 million-strong Army at a time India is facing various security challenges including along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China

As the Chief of Army Staff, he will also have to coordinate with the Navy and the Indian Air Force on the government's ambitious plan to roll out theatre commands.
An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. He commanded the unit later.
In his long and distinguished career spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments.
The command appointments of Gen Dwivedi include command of regiment (18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps.
He has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.
As Northern Army commander, Gen Dwivedi provided strategic guidance and operational oversight for planning and execution of sustained operations along the northern and western borders, besides orchestrating the dynamic counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
During this period, the officer was actively engaged in the ongoing negotiations with China in resolving the vexed border issue, they said.
He was also involved in modernisation and equipping of the largest Army command of the Indian Army, where he steered the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

